Four killed, three injured in SUV-oil tanker collision in Ujjain

<p>Ujjain: Four persons were killed and three others injured in a collision between a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and an oil tanker in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said. </p><p>The victims were returning to Indore from Ajmer in adjoining Rajasthan after a pilgrimage when their SUV met with the accident, Khachrod police station officer Dhansingh Nalvaya told reporters here. </p><p>He said four persons were killed in the crash which took place near Bedavanya village on Jaora-Nagda road, about 50km from the district headquarters. </p><p>The injured persons were rushed to Indore for advanced treatment, Nalvaya said. Police have registered a case against the tanker driver, who fled after the accident, he added.</p>