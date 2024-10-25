Home
Four killed, three injured in SUV-oil tanker collision in Ujjain

The victims were returning to Indore from Ajmer in adjoining Rajasthan after a pilgrimage when their SUV met with the accident.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 09:44 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 09:44 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshRoad accidentUjjain

