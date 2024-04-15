Watch: Frustrated over police inaction, couple performs 'aarti' of MP inspector

While most people go to the police station to file a complaint, for follow ups and other law-and-order related reasons, a couple in Madhya Pradesh barged inside a station to perform an 'aarti' of a police official.
The incident in the video, that has been getting viral on social media, took place on April 6 when the town inspector J P Patel faced embarrassment after Anuradha and Kuldeep Soni not only performed his 'aarti' but also tried to garland him.
As the duo tried to put a shawl around the police officer, the latter insisted they sit down. However, the irked husband looked at the camera and was heard saying that their complaint was filed only 26 days after their appeal and after four months when the time came to make the arrest the police told that they had to investigate more.
After this, the video abruptly stopped as the police inspector tried to take the phone away.
"They recorded the incident at the police station and did a Facebook Live without any permission. We asked them to sit and discuss the matter. But, they didn't listen," NDTV quoted the officer as saying.
The couple's move came after they recently accused their servants of theft in their jewellery shop, as per the publication.
The duo had filed a complaint earlier this year; however, the accused absconded from custody after which he approached the high court managed to get an anticipatory bail, a report in India Today read.
Upset over the fact that accused managed to get away without facing punishment in the alleged crime, the couple pulled off the stunt at the police station.
However, owing to their unconventional protest, the duo now face a case against them. Even the Madhya Pradesh High Court has called the incident inappropriate.
Meanwhile, the inspector in the picture has clarified that the police is still probing the theft.
