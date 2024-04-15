Watch: Frustrated over police inaction, couple performs 'aarti' of MP inspector

The incident in the video, that has been getting viral on social media, took place on April 6 when the town inspector J P Patel faced embarrassment after Anuradha and Kuldeep Soni not only performed his 'aarti' but also tried to garland him.

As the duo tried to put a shawl around the police officer, the latter insisted they sit down. However, the irked husband looked at the camera and was heard saying that their complaint was filed only 26 days after their appeal and after four months when the time came to make the arrest the police told that they had to investigate more.

After this, the video abruptly stopped as the police inspector tried to take the phone away.

"They recorded the incident at the police station and did a Facebook Live without any permission. We asked them to sit and discuss the matter. But, they didn't listen," NDTV quoted the officer as saying.

The couple's move came after they recently accused their servants of theft in their jewellery shop, as per the publication.