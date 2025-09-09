2008 Malegaon blast: Victims move Bombay HC against acquittal of Pragya Thakur, six others

<p>Mumbai: Six family members of people who died in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast have moved the Bombay High Court, challenging a special court judgment acquitting the seven accused in the case, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.</p>.<p>The appeal, filed on Monday by Nisar Ahmed Sayyed Bilal and five others through their advocate Mateen Shaikh, sought the HC to quash the special court judgment.</p>.Malegaon blast case verdict is victory of Hindutva: Pragya Thakur.<p>An explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town, located about 200 km from Mumbai in Maharashtra's Nashik district, on September 29, 2008, killing six persons and injuring 101 others.</p>.<p>The petitioners claimed the order passed by the special NIA court on July 31 acquitting the seven accused was wrong and bad in law and hence, deserves to be quashed.</p>.<p>The special court in its judgment said mere suspicion cannot replace real proof and there was no cogent or reliable evidence to warrant conviction.</p>.<p>Special judge A K Lahoti, presiding over the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, had said there was no "reliable and cogent evidence" against the accused that proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.</p>.<p>The prosecution's case was that the blast was carried out by right wing extremists with an intention to terrorise the Muslim community in the communally sensitive Malegaon town.</p>.<p>The NIA court had in its judgment flagged several loopholes in the prosecution's case and the investigation carried out, and said the accused persons deserved the benefit of doubt.</p>.<p>Besides Thakur and Purohit, the accused comprised Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni. </p>