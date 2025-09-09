Menu
2008 Malegaon blast: Victims move Bombay HC against acquittal of Pragya Thakur, six others

The petitioners claimed the order passed by the special NIA court on July 31 acquitting the seven accused was wrong and bad in law.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 10:53 IST
Published 09 September 2025, 10:53 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBombay High CourtPragya ThakurMalegaon blast

