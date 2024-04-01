3 workers injured as powerloom unit wall collapses in Thane

Thane: Three workers were injured when a wall of a powerloom factory collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, civic officials said.

The incident took place at around 5.30 am at the unit located in Navipada area of Subhash Nagar where eight workers were present, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Rajesh Pawar said.

As the wall collapsed, three workers got trapped under the debris while the five others rushed out to save their lives, he said.