Ajit Pawar faction is real NCP, rules Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar

Mumbai: Days after the Election Commission ruled that Ajit Pawar commands the real NCP party and allotted his faction the clock symbol, veteran politician Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule suffered yet another setback when the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar ruled that the nephew’s group is the “real NCP party."

While dictating the order, Narwekar referred to the Shiv Sena disqualification case involving Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray.

“It is clear that on 30 June, 2023, two factions of the NCP emerged,” Narwekar said.

“Prior to joining the government, the Ajit Pawar faction outnumbered the Sharad Pawar faction in terms of numbers of MLAs and MLCs,” he observed.

“Two parallel party presidents and party structure existed before 2 July, 2023 when Ajit Pawar became part of the government,” Narwekar said.