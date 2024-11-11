Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Baba Siddique murder case: Shooter Shivkumar, four others sent to police custody till November 19

The UP special task force and the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday arrested the shooter, Shivkumar (20), and his four protectors from Nanpara in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 12:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 12:54 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us