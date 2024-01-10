BMC yet to take call on fate of Malabar Hill reservoir

Mumbai: The over century-old Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR) is a focal point of controversy now.

The reconstruction of the MHR would require cutting of trees.

The 137-year-old structure is located beneath the iconic Hanging Gardens in the Malabar Hill area of Mumbai.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that a final call has not yet been taken on the issue as the final report of a committee, which it had appointed, is still pending.

“The BMC had set up an expert committee to review the reconstruction proposal of Malabar Hill Reservoir. Conclusive report of the committee is not submitted to the BMC administration. Hence, BMC administration would like to make it clear that, till the conclusive report by IIT Bombay based on the expert committee's discussion is submitted, it is not correct to draw any conclusion about Malabar Hill Reservoir reconstruction or repairs,” the BMC said.