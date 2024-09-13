Case against estranged wife, in-laws for throwing acid on man

Latur: A case has been registered at Ahmedpur in the district against a woman and four others for allegedly throwing acid at her estranged husband, police said on Friday.

While the incident took place on September 5, the case was registered two days ago, said an official.

As per complainant Govind Bhagwan Bhikane, he had a heated argument with his wife two weeks ago, following which he moved to Himpalner in Chakur tehsil.