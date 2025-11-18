<p>Mumbai: Serpentine queues were witnessed outside CNG filling stations in Mumbai and parts of the larger Mumbai metropolitan region on Tuesday, because of damage to a pipeline which crippled supplies for the last three days. </p><p>The Mahanagar Gas Ltd, one of the largest city gas distribution (CGD) companies in India, which is promoted by GAIL (India), supplies Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Mumbai and its adjoining areas. </p><p>The CNG supplies were affected, however, the PNG supplies to households are normal. </p><p>The issue has arisen because of damage to a pipeline inside Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd. </p><p>The Mahanagar Gas is expected to restore the supply by the end of day. </p>.Cabinet decides to allot land to GAIL India to set up bio-CNG unit in Bengaluru.<p>The MGL, in a statement said, “Due to third party damage to the main gas supply pipeline of the GAIL inside the RCF premises at Trombay, the gas supply at MGL’s City Gate Station in Wadala has been affected.” </p><p>The CNG supply is expected to be restored by Tuesday evening. </p><p>The MGL on Monday evening said that out of MGL’s 389 CNG stations, 225 stations were operating. </p><p>While on Sunday and Monday, auto-rickshaws and cabs were running, the impact of the shortage worsened on Tuesday morning when large queues were seen at petrol stations as autorickshaws, taxis, school vehicles and app-based cabs scrambled for the limited CNG supply.</p><p>The autos and cabbies were charging extra bucks from the commuters.</p><p>The Petrol Dealers Association too is concerned over the emerging situation. </p>