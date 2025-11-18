Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

CNG shortage: Mumbai sees long queues after pipeline damage cripples supply

The issue has arisen because of damage to a pipeline inside Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 06:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 06:51 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCNG

Follow us on :

Follow Us