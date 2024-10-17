Congress fields Vasantrao Chavan's son for Nanded Lok Sabha seat bypoll

On 5 September, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge visited the family in Nanded and condoled the death of the late leader.

Bypolls to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat and the Kedarnath assembly constituency will be held on November 20 along with Maharashtra Assembly polls and the second phase of the Jharkhand elections.

The Election Commission announced bypolls to the Wayanad and Nanded Lok Sabha seats as well as 48 assembly constituencies on Tuesday.

The results for the bypolls will be announced on November 23.