Domestic help murders 63-yr-old woman in Mumbai, decamps with jewellery

Mumbai: A 63-year-old wife of a diamond jeweller has allegedly been killed by her domestic help who then decamped with gold jewellery from her house in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday following which the police registered a case on charges murder and robbery against the victim's house help and efforts were on to trace him, an official from Malabar Hill police station said.

The accused was working at the woman's house in Tahnee Heights building on Nepean Sea Road in south Mumbai for the last couple days, he said.