Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Five including doctor booked for sexually harassing woman at Thane bar

A group of persons were dancing when five men, one of them a doctor, touched the woman inappropriately, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 14:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 14:10 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeSexual HarassmentThane

Follow us on :

Follow Us