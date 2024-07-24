Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Four dead, one injured in collision between two motorcycles in Maharashtra's Nanded

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near Pimpaldhav village on Bhokar-Mhaisa road in the district, around 700 km from Mumbai, a police official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 09:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: Four persons were killed and one was seriously injured after two motorcycles collided in Nanded district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near Pimpaldhav village on Bhokar-Mhaisa road in the district, around 700 km from Mumbai, he said.

The deceased were identified as Gangadhar Mysore (55), Parasram Dakore (50), Dnyaneshwar Maneboinwad (25) and Vinayak Borwad (23), while Shravan Pedemode (23) was injured in the accident, he said.

"Three persons were going on one motorcycle and two others on another when their vehicles collided head-on. Due to the impact, the vehicles were severely damaged," he said.

Deceased Mysore and Dakore were from Bhokar and worked as helpers at an shram school at Matul in the district.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said, adding that the bodies were handed over to family members and further investigation is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 July 2024, 09:49 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRoad accidentNanded

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT