maharashtra

Govt allots space in Mantralaya to Maratha panel set up for issuing Kunbi caste certificates

The government has also allotted 20-member staff including an official of the rank of the additional secretary, and desk officers, as per a Government Resolution (GR).
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 12:45 IST

The Maharashtra government has allotted space in Mantralaya to the committee set up to determine the SOP for giving caste certificates to members of the Maratha community from Marathwada region referred to as Kunbis in Nizam-era records.

The government has also allotted 20-member staff including an official of the rank of the additional secretary, and desk officers, as per a Government Resolution (GR).

The Justice Sandip Shinde (retd) committee has been allotted space on the 7th floor of the state secretariat, Mantralaya, for holding meetings.

The state cabinet had decided to issue Kunbi caste certificates to those Marathas hailing from the Marathwada region who possess revenue or education documents from the Nizam era that recognise them as Kunbis, grouped under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in Maharashtra.

