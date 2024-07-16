Centre puts controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s district training programme on hold

Mumbai: Amid growing bouquet of charges, controversial IAS Probationary Officer Dr Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar has been recalled to the Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).

Dr Khedkar (34), who is under training in the Maharashtra-cadre, is currently posted in Washim after being transferred out from Pune.

In Washim, she is the Super Numerary Assistant Collector.

LBSNAA Deputy Director and In-Charge Establishment Shelesh Nawal has written to Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik seeking her recall to the training establishment.

Additional Chief Secretary Nitin Gadre, who heads the General Administration Department, issued a written order to Dr Khedkar informing her recall to LBSNAA.

"As per a letter of Deputy Director and In-Charge Establishment, dated 16 September, 2024, it is informed that LBSNAA, Mussoorie, has decided to keep your District Training Programme on hold and immediately recall you for further action. Therefore, you are hereby relieved from the District Training Programme of State Government of Maharashtra," Dr Gadre stated in the brief one-page letter.

She was also instructed to join LBSNAA at the earliest but not later than 23 July, 2024.