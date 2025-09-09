Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

GR on Maratha quota is injustice to OBC community: Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh

Deshmukh said nobody is against giving reservations to the Marathas, but it should not affect the OBC quota.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 09:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 09:20 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAnil DeshmukhNCP (SP)

Follow us on :

Follow Us