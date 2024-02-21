JOIN US
Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors to go on indefinite strike from Thursday

Emergency services will remain operational to ensure the provision of essential medical care to the people during the strike.
Last Updated 21 February 2024, 14:58 IST

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors Central (MARD) will go on a statewide indefinite strike from 5 pm tomorrow, reported ANI, quoting MARD President, Dr Abhijit Helge.

Emergency services will remain operational to ensure the provision of essential medical care to the people during the strike.

Around 8,000 resident doctors across the state will be on strike, demanding better hostel accommodation, a hike in stipend, and clearance of arrears.

More details to follow...

(Published 21 February 2024, 14:58 IST)
