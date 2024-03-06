JOIN US
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man held by Mumbai Police for 'objectionable' social media post on B R Ambedkar

Last Updated 06 March 2024, 00:27 IST

Mumbai: A government job aspirant has been arrested by the Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit for allegedly writing an objectionable post about B R Ambedkar on social media, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was arrested from Pune last week where he was preparing for competitive exams, he said, adding that the man hails from Beed district.

A case was registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth) of the Indian Penal Code after the objectionable social media post came to notice.

The accused was remanded in police custody till March 6, the official added

(Published 06 March 2024, 00:27 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraB R Ambedkar

