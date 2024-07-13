Manoj Jarange to sit on indefinite fast from July 20 for Maratha quota; says will head for Mumbai

Stating that the July 20 deadline is the "last chance" for the government, Jarange expressed his reluctance to come to Mumbai but said he has no other option.

"We don't want to come to Mumbai and also don't want to defeat their 288 candidates. This is the last chance for the government. I want the power of the state to remain in the hands of the poor Maratha community," he added.

Jarange announced he would reveal the next steps on the following Saturday, warning that if Marathas from Marathwada come out, Mumbai residents might have to leave the city.