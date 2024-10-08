Home
Man's arrest despite having paid electricity charges 'unwarranted': Bombay High Court; orders compensation

The police should have verified if the petitioner had made the payment instead of arresting him arbitrarily, the court said in its order, a copy of which was made available on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 11:34 IST

Comments
Published 08 October 2024, 11:34 IST
