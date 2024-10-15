Home
Tiger found dead at farm in Nagpur district

The tiger was found dead at a farm in Patgovari round beat, Kanhan, in Ramtek, 49 km from Nagpur.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 16:38 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 16:38 IST
