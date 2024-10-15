Tiger found dead at farm in Nagpur district

<p>Nagpur: A tiger was found dead at a farm in Ramtek town in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, a Forest Department official said.</p>.<p>The official said the cause behind the death of the big cat was not known immediately and the postmortem report was awaited.</p>.<p>The tiger was found dead at a farm in Patgovari round beat, Kanhan, in Ramtek, 49 km from Nagpur.</p>.<p>The carcass has been sent for postmortem under NTCA guidelines and further investigations are underway, the official added. </p>