MNS, Sena (UBT) workers clash in Thane as drift between Uddhav & Raj Thackeray widens

Thane: In a new low for the estranged Thackeray cousins - the workers of Uddhav and Raj engaged in heavy sloganeering in the Thane city - as a fallout of the ongoing reservation issue in Maharashtra on Saturday evening.

The incident took place when Uddhav, the Head of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), arrived at the Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane, and met with protests by workers of Raj, the president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Incidentally, Thane City is the bastion of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is now the Chief Leader of Shiv Sena after deposing Uddhav.

Firebrand Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, who is the mentor of Shinde, hailed from Thane.