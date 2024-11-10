NCP(SP) MLA Ashok Pawar's son claims he was kidnapped; case registered against 4 persons

<p>Pune: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp-sp">NCP (SP)</a> MLA Ashok Pawar's son has alleged he was kidnapped by a group of persons who demanded Rs 10 crore from him, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The police on Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against three men and a woman in this connection, they said.</p>.<p>The accused allegedly asked Rushiraj Pawar, the son of the Shirur MLA in Pune district, to come with them for a meeting with some persons who wanted to join the NCP (SP), as per the FIR.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Focus on green cover lost amid poll din, activists warn of disasters.<p>The accused them took him on their motorbike to a bungalow, as per the FIR registered on Rushiraj Pawar's complaint.</p>.<p>He was also forced to film an obscene video with an unidentified woman, the complainant claimed.</p>.<p>The accused allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore for not circulating the video on social media, the FIR said.</p>.<p>Rushiraj came out of the bungalow on the pretext of arranging the ransom money and escaped. He later approached police and lodged a complaint against the accused.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, the Shirur police registered the FIR against four persons under relevant legal provisions,.</p>.<p>"As per the complaint received, we have registered a case and further probe is on," Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh said.</p>.<p>The state assembly polls are scheduled on November 20.</p>