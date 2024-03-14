JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

New system of picking election commissioners shows PM has final word, says Sharad Pawar

The selection panel is chaired by the PM and has as members one union minister as nominated by the government and the leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 14:07 IST

Follow Us

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the new system of picking election commissioners shows their selection is done as decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar were on Thursday named as the new election commissioners by a panel chaired by PM Modi.

The selection panel is chaired by the prime minister and has as members one Union minister as nominated by the government and the leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar said, "Earlier, one Supreme Court judge along with two Union ministers were part of the process to select election commissioners. However, some changes were made in the selection process recently and they removed the Supreme Court judge from the process."

"As per the new system, two (Union) ministers and the Leader of Opposition have been given the right to select the election commissioners. It means only those (candidates) will be appointed as decided by Modi ji. With this new system, the appointments will be done as per their wish," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 March 2024, 14:07 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsSharad PawarChief Election CommissionerNCP (SP)

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT