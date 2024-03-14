New system of picking election commissioners shows PM has final word, says Sharad Pawar

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the new system of picking election commissioners shows their selection is done as decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar were on Thursday named as the new election commissioners by a panel chaired by PM Modi.

The selection panel is chaired by the prime minister and has as members one Union minister as nominated by the government and the leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha.