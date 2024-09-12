Prakash Ambedkar slams govt, oppn over Manipur issue

Mumbai: Slamming the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over its handling of the violence in Manipur, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar said that the BJP-RSS is importing their “ethnic cleansing model” from Gujarat to the north-east Indian state.

Besides, Ambedkar also hit out at the Congress for only “fake sympathy”.

Lawyer-politician-activist, Ambedkar, who is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola in Maharashtra and a one-time Rajya Sabha member.

“The BJP and RSS imported their ethnic cleansing model from Gujarat to Manipur. The Christian Kukis were systematically massacred and their tribal community criminalised in the mainstream media handled by the BJP and RSS,” Ambedkar said.