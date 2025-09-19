<p>Mumbai: In the backdrop of the Marathas-vs-Other Backward Classes reservation issue, NCP leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal flayed veteran politician Sharad Pawar when he questioned the role of some of his MLAs during the Antarwali Sarati protests in September 2023 which led to lathi-charge bringing Manoj Jarange-Patil into prominence. </p><p>Hitting back, Pawar’s daughter and NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule rejecting the charge, however, added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, can throw light as he is the state Home Minister. </p>.Chhagan Bhujbal submits memorandum to Devendra Fadnavis, urges to withdraw GR on OBC issue.<p>During a meeting of All India Mahatma Phule Samta Parishad in Nagpur, Bhujbal, a veteran OBC leader and state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister, referred to the developments of 1-2 September, 2023 when protests were underway at Antarwali Sarati in the Ambad tehsil of Jalna district. </p><p>“Jarange-Patil had staged hunger strikes at least 25 times before that. No one used to take note. But, two years ago, he was on hunger strike and had refused to go to the hospital as requested by police. However, the previous night, a meeting was held and some MLAs from NCP (SP) took part. Stones were stored at the agitation site and police were attacked. A total of 84 police personnel including lady police personnel received injuries. After this, police carried out lathi charge…no one knew Jarange-Patil at the time but the support of the NCP (SP) emboldened him,” Bhujbal alleged, however, did not name the MLAs.<br></p><p>After the incident, Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Jarange-Patil, and the activist became a big leader, he said. </p>.Govt has opened Pandora's box with Maratha quota GR, says Chhagan Bhujbal.<p>However, on Friday, Bhujbal clarified that he has never said that Pawar was behind it. “There is a video recording of what I spoke…that is fact,” he said.</p><p>Reacting to the charge, Sule said that Bhujbal is a fatherly figure for her and has deep respect for him. “With folded hands, I request Bhujbal that he should tell where the meeting was held, when it was held.” He added. </p><p>Sule, the Baramati MP, said that Fadnavis is the state Home Minister and he can perhaps throw light on it. </p><p>On the other hand, NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar preferred to stay clear of the issue. “In a democracy, everyone has the right to express their position. Everyone expresses their position on their platform. My clear opinion is that we should not create divisions in society. We do not want to offend any section,” he said on the sidelines of the Rashtravadi Chintan Shivir in Nagpur. </p><p>NCP (SP)’s OBC Cell chief Raja Rajapurkar said: “Pawar Saheb encouraged him to raise the issues of OBCs. If Pawar Saheb had not been there, Bhujbal’s identity as an 'OBC leader' would not have been established.”</p><p>Jarange-Patil said that Bhujbal needs to be ignored. “Bhujbal is neither of the OBC nor the Marathas....it was the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray that he became an MLA…after he left Shiv Sena, he arrested Balasaheb…he joined Pawar, and has now ditched him. Fadnavis needs to be careful.” </p>