Home

Ram temple consecration: Maharashtra govt announces public holiday on January 22

The Centre has already announced that all its offices, institutions and industrial establishments throughout India will have half-day holiday for the Ram temple 'pran patishtha' (consecration) ceremony.
Last Updated 19 January 2024, 13:56 IST

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday announced a public holiday on January 22, the day when the grand idol consecration ceremony will take place at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A notification from the state government said exercising powers given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has decided to announce a public holiday on January 22.

The Centre has already announced that all its offices, institutions and industrial establishments throughout India will have half-day holiday for the Ram temple 'pran patishtha' (consecration) ceremony.

(Published 19 January 2024, 13:56 IST)
MaharashtraAyodhya Ram Mandir

