Six trucks destroyed in fire at parking area in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar: A major fire broke out at a parking area in Palghar district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Thursday, destroying six trucks loaded with goods, an official said.

No person was injured in the incident which took place at 1.10 am at Dhani Baugh on Shyam Baugh road in Nalla Sopara area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Huge flames could be seen from a long distance, according to fire officials.

There were around 100 vehicles in the parking area when the blaze erupted, as per some locals.