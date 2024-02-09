JOIN US
Home

Congress slams Fadnavis over 'dog under vehicle' remark after Sena leader's murder

Last Updated 09 February 2024, 15:09 IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis was on Friday slammed by the opposition in Maharashtra for his apparent off the cuff remarks over the killing of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live event.

Replying to a query during a media interaction, Fadnavis, who is also the state deputy chief minister, termed the opposition’s charges as politically motivated.

“This (Ghosalkar’s killing) is a serious incident, but even if a dog were to come under a vehicle, they (opposition) will seek the home minister’s resignation,” Fadnavis said.

State Congress president Nana Patole said the remarks by Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, were irresponsible.

“If this is the reaction of Fadnavis, then it is unfortunate,” Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said. “The law and order situation in the state is in a shambles and Fadnavis should resign, owing moral responsibility,” the former minister added.

Ghosalkar was shot dead in Mumbai on Thursday evening during a `Facebook Live' by Mauris Noronha, a local 'social activist', who also ended his own life.

A viral video of the incident, which took place at Mauris Noronha's office in Immaculate Conception (IC) Colony in the northern suburb of Borivali (West), showed Abhishek Ghosalkar being shot in the abdomen and shoulder.

The attack, which streamed live on Facebook, came days after Maharashtra witnessed CCTV camera footage of a BJP MLA opening fire inside a police station in neighbouring Thane district, raising concerns about the law and order situation.

(Published 09 February 2024, 15:09 IST)
