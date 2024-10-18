Home
Suburban train derails at Kalyan station in Maharashtra; none hurt, traffic on route affected

The Titwala-CSMT train derailed on platform number 2 at around 9:00pm, leading to disruptions on the mainline.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 17:00 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 17:00 IST
