JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Two workers injured in fire at construction site in Thane

'Two workers residing in a temporary shed at the construction site suffered minor burn injuries after the blaze erupted due to the leakage of cooking gas,' chief of the Thane civic body's disaster management cell, Yasin Tadvi, said.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 11:18 IST

Follow Us

Thane: Two workers were injured in a fire that broke out at their temporary accommodation built near an under-construction building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, civic officials said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am in Kalwa area of the city, they said.

"Two workers residing in a temporary shed at the construction site suffered minor burn injuries after the blaze erupted due to the leakage of cooking gas," chief of the Thane civic body's disaster management cell, Yasin Tadvi, said.

On being alerted, the local fire brigade personnel and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot, and put out the fire within 30 minutes, he said.

The injured workers, identified as Mustafa Ahmed (18) and Muzammil Ahmed (20), were rushed to the Kalwa Civic Hospital, where they are being treated, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 April 2024, 11:18 IST)
India NewsFire AccidentMaharashtraFireThane

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT