Uddhav joins Opposition chorus on 'injustice' in tax devolution, demands Centre return 50% of amount paid by Maharashtra

"What happens to the remaining amount? What kind of revadis (freebies) do you distribute?" he asked.

"I am stating that when Maharashtra gives you Re 1, give us half of it back to develop the state. You are looting our state. When we (the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc) come to power, I will assert on changing the current tax-sharing formula to increase Maharashtra's share," Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also took a dig at "Modi ki Guarantee" commitment of the central government, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance is based on taxes collected from states like Maharashtra.

On February 7, top Congress leaders from Karnataka led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Centre over "injustice" meted out to the state in devolution of taxes.

On February 8, leaders and lawmakers from the Left Democratic Front of Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also staged at protest against the Union government in the national capital, with the CM accusing the Centre of not giving states their due share of taxes.