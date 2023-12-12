Will reconsider stand against old pension scheme positively: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that his earlier stand against the old pension scheme has changed, and he would reconsider it positively.

He also added that the state government wants to strike a balance between salaries, pension amount and its burden on the state's finances.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Pawar said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and he has already held a primary discussion over the issue of the old pension scheme (OPS).

Notably, several government and semi-government employees in Maharashtra have been demanding restoration of the OPS, which was discontinued in the state in 2005.

Under the OPS, a government employee gets a monthly pension equivalent to 50 per cent his/her last drawn salary. There was no need for contribution by employees.

Under the New Pension Scheme, a state government employee contributes 10 per cent of his/her basic salary plus dearness allowance with the state making a matching contribution. The money is then invested in one of the several pension funds approved by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and the returns are market-linked.