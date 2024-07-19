Man finds worms in Buttermilk carton; Amul takes note

A man named Gajendra Yadav found worms in a carton of Amul Buttermilk that he ordered online.
I am writing to express my deep dissatisfaction after discovering worms in the buttermilk I purchased recently," Yadav posted on 'X'.
After he shared the tweet, the video went viral and garnered close to 40,000 views. Many users also took to 'X' to express their dismay and to narrate similar incidents. A user called Dr Priyank S responded to Yadav's post saying he faced similar issues with his tub butter but got no response from the company despite emailing them.
Faced similar issue with Amul butter, had mould when I opened the butter tub a few months back. Wrote a few emails got no response pic.twitter.com/6RsLC0xc8Y— Dr. Priyank S. (@klutztadapow) July 17, 2024
I have sent an email as well attaching all evidence and asked them to collect by today for their testing. I don't want any false accusation from @Amul_Coop later.https://t.co/QpWL9fhZJQ pic.twitter.com/Za6yN4mPDh— Gajender Yadav (@imYadav31) July 17, 2024
Gajendra Yadav also shared screenshots of the mails that he wrote to the company. "I have sent an email as well attaching all evidence and asked them to collect by today for their testing. I don't want any false accusation from @Amul_Coop later," he wrote in another post.
He later shared an update stating that the issue has been resolved from the company's end, "Amul managed to win me as a customer again. Replacement received within 24 hours in top condition. Had a very long call with their senior. Few feedback given from my side," he wrote on 'X'.
He also informed that he has given certain feedback to the company like ensuring a 3-day delivery for dairy products as dairy products tend to spoil quickly.
This incident comes to light amid a spate of such cases where consumers of various products such as chocolate syrups, chips etc have complained of poor quality.
In June, three members of the family had consumed the chocolate syrup and one of the girls was taken to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention, after she fainted. The family discovered a dead mouse in the bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup which they had ordered using Zepto, a grocery delivery app.
