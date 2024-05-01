Kuki group announce shutdown, call to hoist black flags to mark one year of Manipur conflict

Guwahati: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), an influential Kuki organisation on Wednesday announced a "shutdown" and a call to hoist black flags on May 3, when the Meitei-Kuki conflict in Manipur will complete one year.
The ITLF asked all business establishments, institutions and markets to remain closed on the day as a sign of respect and homage to the "fallen heroes" and also asked all residents to hoist black flags as a mark of respect to the deceased and to show their solidarity.
"The shutdown will commence from the early hours of May 3 and will continue throughout the day. We encourage everyone to participate wholeheartedly in this symbolic gesture to honor the sacrifices and struggles of our warriors", the ITLF said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Let us come together as one community to reflect on our journey, reaffirm our oneness, and strengthen our resolve towards a brighter future for the Kuki-Zo people", it said.
A total 224 people, belonging to both Kuki and Meiteis have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the conflict. Sporadic incidents of firing have kept the state on the boil despite the presence of a large number of central security forces including the Army.
(Published 01 May 2024, 14:49 IST)