Several new villages emerged in Manipur due to massive influx from Myanmar, says CM N Biren Singh

Guwahati: Amid controversy over a move to deport "illegal migrants" belonging to the Kuki-Zo community back to Myanmar, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh claimed that several new villages emerged in the state due to massive influx from the neighbouring country since 2006.
"We're confronting a serious issue within our nation, especially in Manipur, where several new villages have emerged due to a massive influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar since 2006 till now. During this period, massive forest cover has been destroyed to establish settlements as well as carry out poppy plantations", Singh posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night. He claimed that 996 villages witnessed unnatural growth.
*Unnatural growth of 996 New Villages Due to Illegal Immigration: Threat to Indigenous People and National Security*— N.Biren Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@NBirenSingh) April 29, 2024
Will anyone accept the unnatural growth of new villages and population, causing massive changes to the demography in their own state or country due to the influx… pic.twitter.com/k1lU4Pba7l
Singh also posted a video graphics showing land maps in Kuki domintated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal and Pherzwl districts.
Singh said that such illegal immigration and unnatural growth of new villages caused massive changes in demography of Manipur. He further posted, "These illegal immigants started encroaching on the resources, job opportunities, land and rights of the indigenous people".
"Will anyone accept unnatural growth of new villages and population, causing massive changes to the demography in their own state or country due to influx of illegal immigrants?" the CM, a Meitei, asked.
Reference to British PM
Comparing the move to deport the "illegal immigrants" with a similar move by British PM Rishi Sunak, Singh said that nobody dared to question the British government. "Now, when the MHA and Manipur government adopt a similar stance and initiate the deportation of illegal immigrants from Manipur, certain sections of people are losing their sleep. They have been persistently spreading false propaganda to portray the government of Manipur as a communal government", Singh's post on X further said, without clarifying who the "certain section" he referred to was.
When the British Prime Minister recently asserted their unyielding commitment to deporting illegal immigrants and even claimed that no foreign court can stop them, nobody dared to question the British Government.— N.Biren Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@NBirenSingh) April 29, 2024
Now, when the Ministry of Home Affairs & the Government of Manipur… pic.twitter.com/m38ktiktpo
Singh said his government started collecting biometrics of the "illegal immigrants" and geotagging their settlements.
Kuki organisations refuted Singh's claims, saying that the CM was spreading lies to appease the Meiteis.