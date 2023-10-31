Sniper attack on Manipur cops? Officer shot dead near Myanmar border

Guwahati: A sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) at Moreh, a town near India's border with Myanmar in Manipur, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday morning.

Sources said the incident took place at around 9.30 am when the SDPO, Chingtham Anand was reportedly inspecting a newly constructed helipad at Moreh. The police officer was rushed to the hospital with bullet wounds but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police suspect that a sniper was used to carry out the attack on a police team led by Anand. Police sources also suspect the involvement of Kuki insurgents in the attack but they have not made an official statement yet.