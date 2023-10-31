Sniper attack on Manipur cops? Officer shot dead near Myanmar border

Guwahati: A sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) at Moreh, a town near India's border with Myanmar in Manipur, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday morning.
Sources said the incident took place at around 9.30 am when the SDPO, Chingtham Anand was reportedly inspecting a newly constructed helipad at Moreh. The police officer was rushed to the hospital with bullet wounds but he succumbed to his injuries.
Police suspect that a sniper was used to carry out the attack on a police team led by Anand. Police sources also suspect the involvement of Kuki insurgents in the attack but they have not made an official statement yet.
The incident comes days after several tribal organisations demanded the removal of Manipur police from the border town of Moreh. Police have arrested several Myanmar nationals who were allegedly involved in theft cases in the border town, but tribal organisations have alleged that police action was targeted towards the tribals.
More than 180 people have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the majority Meiteis and Kuki tribes since May.
Moreh town, situated in Tengnoupal district is a Kuki-dominated border town. Hundreds of Meiteis had fled the town after the clashes broke out on May 3 and houses and shops were burnt down by miscreants.