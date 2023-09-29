Ministry of I&B orders probe into CBFC 'corruption' after Tamil actor's allegations

A day after Tamil actor Vishal claimed that he had to shell out Rs 6.5 lakh as a bribe to get certification for the Hindi version of his new film Mark Antony, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday said it has ordered a probe into the complaint and asked film fraternity to provide information about similar "harassment".
The Ministry said the issue of corruption in the Central Board of Film Certification brought out by Vishal was "extremely unfortunate" and that the government has "zero tolerance" for graft. It said "strictest action" will be taken against anyone found involved.
"A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today (Friday) itself. We request everyone to cooperate with the Ministry, by providing information about any other instance of harassment by CBFC at jsfilms.inb@nic.in," the Ministry posted on 'X'.
On Thursday as his film was released, Vishal took to 'X' posting a video statement where he claimed that he had no option but to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to middlemen for watching and certification of his movie at the CBFC office in Mumbai.
"Corruption being shown on the silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Can't digest. Especially in government offices. And even worse is happening in the CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay Rs 6.5 lakh for my film Mark Antony Hindi version. Two transactions. Rs three lakh for screening and Rs 3.5 lakh for certificate. Never faced this situation ever in my career. Had no option but to pay the concerned mediator...because too much is at stake since the movie released today (Thursday)," he posted along with the video.
"Bringing this to the notice of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and my Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji. Doing this is not for me but for future producers. Not happening My hard earned money gone for corruption??? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always," he said, providing details of the transactions and the bank accounts to which the money was transferred.
In the video, he said he had approached the CBFC for certification "at the last minute" due to technical reasons and he had "no option but to pay". He said, "we were taken aback. Our person visited the office on Monday and we were given this option..." This woman, he claimed, had told his representative that they had arranged the certification for another film which was submitted 15 days ago for Rs 4 lakh.