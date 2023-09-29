Ministry of I&B orders probe into CBFC 'corruption' after Tamil actor's allegations

A day after Tamil actor Vishal claimed that he had to shell out Rs 6.5 lakh as a bribe to get certification for the Hindi version of his new film Mark Antony, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday said it has ordered a probe into the complaint and asked film fraternity to provide information about similar "harassment".

The Ministry said the issue of corruption in the Central Board of Film Certification brought out by Vishal was "extremely unfortunate" and that the government has "zero tolerance" for graft. It said "strictest action" will be taken against anyone found involved.

"A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today (Friday) itself. We request everyone to cooperate with the Ministry, by providing information about any other instance of harassment by CBFC at jsfilms.inb@nic.in," the Ministry posted on 'X'.