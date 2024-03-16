MoD approves resettlement benefits to boarded-out cadets, no word on disability pension demand

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Saturday announced extending the resettlement facilities to cadets, who had to opt out of military services on medical grounds due to injuries sustained during training period.

The approval will allow boarded-out cadets to avail the benefits of self-employment schemes offered by the Directorate General Resettlement while shaping their career path.

The ministry, however, remained silent on such cadets’ principal demand of recognising them as “ex-servicemen”, which would make them eligible for disability pension – instead of the ex-gratia that they currently receive - and medical facilities.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for extension of resettlement facilities to cadets who are invalidated from military training on medical grounds due to the causes attributable to/aggravated by the training,” the ministry said.