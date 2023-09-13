Mysterious bags, demand for separate internet connection: Chinese delegates create tension during G20 Summit

On Thursday, as the city anxiously awaited to see if India would be able to forge a consensus at the G20 summit, a quiet but tense drama was playing out in one of the five-star hotels, leaving intelligence agencies in a pickle, TOI reports.
The incident began when security personnel at the Taj Palace, got concerned about the odd dimensions of a Chinese team member's bags.
Although the team had been told to make room for "diplomatic baggage," the bags' odd sizes made it impossible for them to escape the notice of watchful eyes. The security personnel nevertheless permitted the bags in while observing diplomatic protocol.
Once inside the room, a staff member discovered some "suspicious equipment" and immediately alerted the superiors, who, after a brief meeting, instructed the team to run the bags through the scanner. A tense standoff ensued as the Chinese refused to allow the bags and, more importantly, their contents, to be checked.
The Chinese delegation requested a separate and "private" internet connection, which the hotel refused. This information intrigued the security personnel, who were already curious. According to sources in the hotel, the drama, which lasted for 12 hours, ended when Chinese security agreed to take the equipment out of the hotel and have it delivered to their embassy.
The Brazilian president, who will be hosting the next G20 summit, was also staying there.
According to sources who were a part of the Taj Palace security, the Indian security team refused to give in to Chinese security personnel's objections to having the equipment inspected.
“A three-member security team had to stand guard outside the room for around 12 hours before a Chinese security official reverted, saying they would have it sent to the embassy,” a source said.
Top officials claimed that because they were unable to examine the equipment, it was impossible to say for sure whether it was a "surveillance set-up."
Such equipment is typically used to intercept as well as jam secure communication channels, according to an intelligence official's assessment The suitcases' contents are still a mystery, though.
The G20 summit was skipped by Chinese President Xi Jinping, instead, Premier Li Qiang was sent to attend it.
Li’s arrival was announced at the very last minute, and he did travel by the usual ‘special aircraft’, that is meant for senior leaders. He instead took a chartered flight, which took the Indian agencies by surprise.