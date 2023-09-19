Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam: Top takeaways from the Women's Reservation Bill

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023

* Introduced in Lok Sabha by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sep 19, 2023

What’s in the Bill?

* One-third of seats shall be reserved for women in Legislative Assemblies, including in Delhi

* One-third of seats shall be reserved for women in the House of People (Lok Sabha)

* One-third of seats earmarked for SCs and STs will be reserved for women in Lok Sabha and Assemblies

* Quota will come into being only after an exercise of delimitation after the relevant figures of the first Census taken after the new quota law comes into effect.

* Seats reserved for women shall continue till such date as the Parliament may by law determine

* Rotation of seats reserved for women shall take effect after each subsequent exercise of delimitation as Parliament may by law determine