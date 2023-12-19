Navy chief attends maritime conclave in Bangkok

New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar is attending a key maritime conclave in Bangkok that is aimed at delving into ways to boost cooperation among like-minded navies in the Indian Ocean region.

Admiral Kumar is leading a three-member delegation at the eighth Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) conclave of chiefs that is taking place from December 19 to 22.

The IONS was conceived by the Indian Navy in 2008 as a forum to enhance maritime co-operation among navies of the littoral states of the Indian Ocean region.