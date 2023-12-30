Navy unveils new Shivaji-inspired epaulettes for admirals

The new shoulder strap designs, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Navy Day celebration at Sindhudurg, earlier this month, draws from the naval ensign based on the Maratha emperor’s seal. "The new design is a true reflection of our rich maritime heritage. Adoption of the new design reaffirms our commitment to the two pillars of Panch-Pran (five resolutions announced by the Prime Minister) - Virasat Par Garv (pride on the heritage) and Ghulami ki Mansikta se Mukti (freedom from slave mentality)," the Indian Navy said in a social media post.