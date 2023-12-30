Navy unveils new Shivaji-inspired epaulettes for admirals

New Delhi: Doing away with yet another colonial symbol, the Indian Navy on Friday unveiled a new design of the epaulettes for the Admirals, inspired by the “Rajmudra” (royal stamp) of Chhatrapati Shivaji.
The new shoulder strap designs, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Navy Day celebration at Sindhudurg, earlier this month, draws from the naval ensign based on the Maratha emperor’s seal. "The new design is a true reflection of our rich maritime heritage. Adoption of the new design reaffirms our commitment to the two pillars of Panch-Pran (five resolutions announced by the Prime Minister) - Virasat Par Garv (pride on the heritage) and Ghulami ki Mansikta se Mukti (freedom from slave mentality)," the Indian Navy said in a social media post.
Admirals in the navy are four, three and two star officers. The Chief of the Naval Staff is an Admiral (four star) followed by a number of Vice Admirals (three star) and Rear Admirals (two star). The new epaulettes have been designed accordingly.
Also there are separate straps for naval medical officers in the ranks of Vice Admirals and Rear Admirals.
The octagon-shaped Rajmudra (royal stamp) in red signifies eight-cardinal directions to represent an all-round long term vision" and the golden navy buttons "reiterates its resolve to do away with the mindset of slavery".
'Satyamev Jayate' (Truth only Triumphs) is engraved on the octagon, below which lies the sword and telescope.
During the Navy Day event, Modi unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Rajkot fort. Last year, the new naval ensign was also released by the Prime Minister.