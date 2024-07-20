NEET-UG 2024: City, centre-wise results published by NTA as per Supreme Court direction

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday published the results of the NEET-UG 2024 on its website, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The published results can be accessed at: https://neet.ntaonline.in/frontend/web/common-scorecard/index

The Supreme Court had earlier said, "The petitioners have submitted that it would be appropriate if the results of the NEET-UG 24 exam is published on the website so as to bring about some transparency on the centre-wise marks obtained by candidates."

"We direct the NTA to publish the marks obtained by students in the NEET-UG 2024 exam while at the same time ensuring that the identity of the students is masked. The results should be declared in relation to each centre and city separately," the court had added.

More to follow...