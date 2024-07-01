New criminal laws passed by suspending 150 Opposition MPs: NCP (SP) demands fresh discussion

Mumbai: As the new criminal laws came into force on Monday, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) called for a wider debate and more discussions on the new set of laws which phased out Colonial-era enactments.
The three new laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act.
Pawar, a former four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister and a three-time Union minister, said: “No one can deny the fact that the laws were changed by suspending 150 MPs from Opposition parties from the Parliament last year … this shows a lack of discussion and suggestions.”
“Although change is necessary with time, more concrete steps could have been taken by holding a discussion to bring transparency. But it would be wrong to expect a discussion from rulers who are possessed by the mindset of implementing a one-point program,” said Pawar, a former Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Pawar’s daughter and NCP Working President Supriya Sule said: “The recently enacted criminal law bills were railroaded in the Parliament without any discussion, and they unfortunately come into effect today, posing a significant threat to civil liberties and democratic freedoms.”
Sule, who is a four-time MP from Baramati, said: “By expanding police authority, extending remand periods, permitting solitary confinement, and diminishing judicial oversight, the NDA government is establishing a repressive police state. The soul of Indian Democracy is at stake and we cannot afford to be silent. The 18th Lok Sabha must urgently reconsider these criminal law acts to ensure they align with the principles enshrined in the Constitution.”
Published 01 July 2024, 07:21 IST