New criminal laws passed by suspending 150 Opposition MPs: NCP (SP) demands fresh discussion

Mumbai: As the new criminal laws came into force on Monday, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) called for a wider debate and more discussions on the new set of laws which phased out Colonial-era enactments.

The three new laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act.

Pawar, a former four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister and a three-time Union minister, said: “No one can deny the fact that the laws were changed by suspending 150 MPs from Opposition parties from the Parliament last year … this shows a lack of discussion and suggestions.”