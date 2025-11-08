Menu
News in Pics | November 8, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 01:30 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman being felicitated by Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia as State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauds, at BJP office in Guwahati. Credit: PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat during a visit to Gaali Anjaneya Swamy Temple, in Bengaluru, Friday.Credit: PTI

Firefighters douse the flames after two cars caught fire after a collision, near Marine Drive, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI

The state government’s decision on Friday to fix Rs 3,300 per tonne of sugarcane evoked mixed response. The farmers camping at Gurlapur Cross in Mudalagi taluk, where it all started, saw the decision as victory for their nine-day struggle. But there is no clarity on whether to continue with protest or end it. Credit: DH PHOTO

MK Narayanan, Former NSA, Governor of West Bengal &amp; Director IB, addressing at the round table conference of Global Futures 2035 organised by Synergia Foundation in Bengaluru on Friday. Credit: DH Photo

Chilean presidential candidate for the Communist party and the ruling leftist coalition Jeannette Jara addresses supporters in one of her closing campaigns ahead of the presidential election on November 16, in Concepcion, Chile.Credit: Reuters

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan during the funeral of the latter's mother Zarine Khan, in Mumbai.Credit: PTI

Published 08 November 2025, 01:30 IST
