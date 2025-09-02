Menu
News in Pics | September 2, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 01:46 IST
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam along the Delhi-Gurugram expressway following rainfall, in Gurugram

Credit: PTI Photo

Maratha community members stop a train during their protest seeking reservation for the community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai

Credit: PTI Photo

An artist shows an Operation Sindoor themed turban ahead of the upcoming nine-day-long Navratri festival, in Ahmedaba

Credit: PTI Photo

Israeli soldiers stand on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows water splashing as a competitor falls off the "gostra", a wooden pole covered in lard, during the celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, Malta

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 02 September 2025, 01:46 IST
