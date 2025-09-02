News in Pics | September 2, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam along the Delhi-Gurugram expressway following rainfall, in Gurugram
Maratha community members stop a train during their protest seeking reservation for the community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai
An artist shows an Operation Sindoor themed turban ahead of the upcoming nine-day-long Navratri festival, in Ahmedaba
Israeli soldiers stand on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza
A drone view shows water splashing as a competitor falls off the "gostra", a wooden pole covered in lard, during the celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, Malta
Published 02 September 2025, 01:46 IST