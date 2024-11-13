Home
NGT requested to impose heavy fine on BHU for illegally felling of trees

The petitioner alleged that the case regarding the illegal felling of sandalwood trees and its theft had been "closed" by the local police as they were hand-in-glove with the university officials.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 09:53 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 09:53 IST
