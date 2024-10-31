Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

6 children engaged as 'bonded labourers' rescued in Odisha

The children, aged between 12 and 14, belong to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community and are school dropouts, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 18:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 18:34 IST
Child labourBonded labourerOdisha News

Follow us on :

Follow Us