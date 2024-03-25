Dharmendra Pradhan returns to electoral fray after 15 years, visits Jagannath temple

Taking to X, Pradhan posted, "Lord Jagannath is an integral part of our social and cultural identity. His blessings have always been upon us. After becoming a candidate for the Lok Sabha from Sambalpur, the holy land of Mother Samlai, it was a great privilege for me to first take the blessings of Lord Jagannath in the temple. I believe that the blessings of the Lord will give me more strength to serve the public. I will always strive to utilise my skills and abilities fully in the service of people," he added.